New BCCI administrators likely to be named on Friday: Report
It was earlier reported that the Supreme Court will examine the names for the panel of administrators on January 19.
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may well get it's new administrators on Friday.
It was earlier reported that the Supreme Court will examine the names for the panel of administrators on January 19.
But a report in PTI claimed that it will be held on a day later on January 20. The report also added that an eminent member from the judiciary is likely to be entrusted with the job, apart from a member of CAG and a former cricketer.
"The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner that I will also propose a few names for administrators' post," Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), told PTI.
