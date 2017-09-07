close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New Zealand A squad announced for India tour

The two first class matches will be played in Vijayawada, while the five One Day contests will take place in Visakhapatnam. 

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 19:19
New Zealand A squad announced for India tour
Henry Nicholls, Twitter/ BlackCaps

Wellington: The New Zealand A side for two first class matches and five One Day contests against India A from September 23 was announced here on Thursday by the country's cricket board.

The two first class matches will be played in Vijayawada, while the five One Day contests will take place in Visakhapatnam. 

Canterbury first-class cricketer Henry Nicholls will lead the 16-man squad in the series. The left-hand batsman has played 14 Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand.

Wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Philips has replaced Jeet Raval in the squad as the only change, the Black Caps cricket board confirmed.

Commenting on the tour and squad, selector and manager for the tour, Gavin Larsen, said: "Going into a significantly different environment to that of the New Zealand domestic scene is a huge opportunity to promote player growth, preparing for international cricket is challenging, so this is a great chance for these players to improve their game in sub-continent conditions."

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond will be the head coach of the side which is scheduled to depart for India on September 19, the series is scheduled from September 23 to October 15. 

Squad:

New Zealand A: Henry Nicholls (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Seth Rance, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, George Worker, Will Young. 

TAGS

NEW ZEALAND A SQUADIndia tourCricket

From Zee News

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before start of 2018/19 Season
Football

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before s...

Going to Lahore will feel like I&#039;m going home: Grant Elliott
cricket

Going to Lahore will feel like I'm going home: Grant E...

Watch: Dasun Shanaka takes a blinder to dismiss KL Rahul in one-off T20I vs IND
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Dasun Shanaka takes a blinder to dismiss KL Rahul in...

Despite rains, Eden Gardens ready to host India-Australia ODI: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Despite rains, Eden Gardens ready to host India-Australia O...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 7: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 7: Live streaming, live...

ICC Test Team Rankings: Australia slip one place after 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh, India continue on top
cricket

ICC Test Team Rankings: Australia slip one place after 1-1...

US Open 2017, Day 11: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Tennis

US Open 2017, Day 11: Live streaming, live telecast, time i...

Nathan Lyon leapfrogs Ravichandran Ashwin to become leading wicket-taker in Test cricket
cricket

Nathan Lyon leapfrogs Ravichandran Ashwin to become leading...

India to take on Australia in their Hockey World League Final opener
Other Sports

India to take on Australia in their Hockey World League Fin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video