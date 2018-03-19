हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Zealand add Martin Guptill to squad for first England Test

New Zealand have added experienced batsman Martin Guptill to their 13-man squad for the first Test against England in Auckland, a day-nighter which starts on Thursday.

Reuters| Updated: Mar 19, 2018, 13:15 PM IST
New Zealand add Martin Guptill to squad for first England Test
File photo of New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill (Reuters)

Wellington: New Zealand have added experienced batsman Martin Guptill to their 13-man squad for the first Test against England in Auckland, a day-nighter which starts on Thursday.

With Ross Taylor battling a thigh injury sustained during the ODI series against the touring side, Guptill`s inclusion will give New Zealand an extra option across the batting order.

"We opted for extra batting cover for that final spot; and with Martin having been playing in the middle-order recently, he can cover a number of positions for us," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket.

"Ross is progressing nicely and is expected to take full part in training tomorrow (Tuesday). The team is looking forward to what will be a special match beginning on Thursday."

The first match in the two-Test series at the Eden Park will be the maiden day-nighter in New Zealand.

