New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson returning to Somerset for T20 season

London: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is returning to English county side Somerset to play in Twenty20 cricket for the 2018 season. Anderson, who has featured in 13 Tests, 49 one-day matches and 29 Twenty20 internationals for the Black Caps, made his presence felt in last year`s competition when he bludgeoned 81 from 45 balls on his Somerset bow against Surrey.





He played only four matches last year, contributing 142 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 184 before an injury ended his stay prematurely. But the 27-year-old -- who once held the record for the fastest one-day-international hundred, since surpassed by South Africa`s AB de Villiers -- will be available from the start of this season`s campaign, starting against Gloucestershire at Taunton on July 6.

"Having had my time at Taunton cut short with injury last season, I feel I have unfinished business and I hope I can help Somerset go all the way in 2018," said Anderson. Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Corey has a vast amount of experience and is very well known here at Somerset. His all-around ability will have a huge impact on our performances."