New Zealand bowler Doug Bracewell blames dead parrot for drink driving

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 22:43
New Zealand bowler Doug Bracewell blames dead parrot for drink driving
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Personal tragedy of losing his pet parrot aside, New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell on Thursday became a subject of intense public scrutiny after he was sentenced to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Bizarrely enough, his lawyer, Ron Mansfield tried to reason that the offence was not about a disregard for road rules but came from a "genuine concern" for his partner. Who would have thought about mourning the demise of a cockatoo by drunk driving.

According to reports, the 26-year-old was more than three times over the New Zealand legal limit when police pulled him over last month. It also emerged that this was his third drink-driving offence in 10 years.

"The cockatoo was of some significance to his partner and she was quite distraught," the lawyer said in defence of the cricketer.

Reports claimed that Bracewell decided to drive home from a function after receiving a call from his distressed partner who told him their pet parrot had been killed by dogs they were looking after for a friend.

Bracewell had previously issued a statement saying he made a "massive mistake" by driving home.

"This was no-one`s fault but my own... I`m deeply embarrassed to have let down so many people -- be they family, friends, or cricket-lovers."

Bracewell, who has taken 72 Test wickets, could have faced up to two years in jail.

He has a history of alcohol-fuelled incidents and was suspended for one Test in 2014 after going on a drinking spree with batsman Jesse Ryder, during which he broke a bone in his foot.

In 2012, he missed the Test series against England after cutting a foot when he stood on broken glass while cleaning up after a party at his house.

Ryder and Bracewell were also suspended for a match in 2012 after an altercation with a bar patron while drinking after a one-dayer against South Africa.

(With AFP inputs)

Doug Bracewell, New Zealand cricketer, Drunk Driving, Parrot, Jesse Ryder, cricket news

