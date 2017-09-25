close
New Zealand drop Jimmy Neesham, Neil Broom for India tour, announce nine of 15 members squad

The series begins on October 22 with the first ODI to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 10:15
New Zealand drop Jimmy Neesham, Neil Broom for India tour, announce nine of 15 members squad
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: New Zealand, on Monday dropped all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and batsman Neil Broom from the ODI squad to tour India next month.

In a rather unusual move, the Kiwis have named nine members in their squad of 15. The remaining six spots will then be filled by players from New Zealand A currently on tour in India, playing unofficial Tests against India A. 

It will be followed by ODIs in Pune and Kanpur. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is, a squad for which will be named at a later date.

Coach Mike Hesson said that Broom had been effective batting at three or four but it was an area in which New Zealand already had a lot of depth.

"We'd like to see Neil develop his game further to show he has the skills to bat at five," he said.

Neesham has scored only one half-century in 11 ODIs this year and his 10 ODI outings with the ball over the same period yielded only four wickets.

"Jimmy needs go back and really dominate domestic cricket with both bat and ball," Hesson said.

"We know Jimmy is a talented player, but we've spoken with him around improving the consistency in all areas of his game."

The nine players named by Hesson were: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand ODI seriescricket newsIndia Cricket News

