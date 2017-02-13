New Zealand vs South Africa: Ross Taylor once again left out from T20I squad by selectors

Johannesburg: Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has once again failed to grab a spot in the T20 side as he was excluded from the squad for the lone T20 match against South Africa to be played on February 17 at Eden Park, Auckland.

Taylor, who is the third-highest run scorer for the Black Caps in the shortest format, has not played any T20I since the World T20 11 months ago.

In the squad announced by the New Zealand Cricket Board on Sunday for the T20 and ODIs, Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce were preferred over Taylor to prop up the middle order in the game`s shortest form.

Meanwhile, leg spinner, who was recalled for the Chappell-Hadlee series decider against Australia, has retained his place in the ODI squad along with Mitchell Santner, while big-hitting all-rounder Colin Munro was dropped with Jimmy Neesham taking over the number six spot.

"Colin hasn`t quite shown the consistency he would like in the middle-order and we feel Jimmy is deserved of an opportunity with the bat at six," ESPNcricinfo quoted selector Gavin Larsen as saying.

"Having two frontline spinners in the side gives us flexibility and Ish is an aggressive bowler who in the right conditions can be a real threat for us," he added.

Luke Ronchi will also make his return to both forms of the game after missing the recent Australia series because of injury.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Wheeler.New Zealand

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.

Besides the lone T20, both the Kiwis and Proteas will also play a five-match ODI series starting in Hamilton beginning February 19.