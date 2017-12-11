New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Sunil Ambris becomes first player to be dismissed hit-wicket twice in consecutive Tests — Watch

New Delhi: Sunil Ambris has a bad habit of taking his own wicket. For the second time in two matches, the West Indies batsmen got himself out by hitting the wicket.

On Sunday (December 10), the rookie batsman knocked the stumps with his errant back foot as the Windies continued to struggle against the Kiwis.

In the 34th over, he tried to defend the fifth ball, bowled by Trent Boult, but ended up losing the depth of the crease and his back foot did the rest.

In the first Test in Wellington, Ambris was out the first ball he'd faced, from Neil Wagner, in a similar fashion.

He thus became the first player to be dismissed hit-wicket twice in consecutive Tests.

The 24-year-old, in his young career, has been dismissed thrice, and two of those were hit-wickets.

But the distinction of having the most number of dismissals by hit wicket still belongs to England batsman Denis Compton, at five.

Meanwhile, on Day 3 of the match, former Kiwi captain Ross Taylor hit a record-equalling 17th century to help New Zealand take complete control in Hamilton.

The Windies set a world-record target of 444 to win, were in trouble at 30 for two by stumps with two full days of play remaining.