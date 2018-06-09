हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Zealander Rob Nicol announces retirement

New Zealand opening batsman Rob Nicol on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Wellington: New Zealand opening batsman Rob Nicol on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 35-year-old featured in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scoring 941 runs that included two centuries in the 50-over format.

Nicol made his international debut in the shortest format when he featured in the 2010 ICC World T20 in the West Indies, before becoming only the second New Zealander, after Martin Guptill, to score a century on his ODI debut, against Zimbabwe. 

His second and the only other international ton came against the same opposition in 2012.

Nicol last represented the Kiwis on the tour to Sri Lanka in 2013.

