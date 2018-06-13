हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Zealand

New Zealand's 17-year-old Amelia Kerr hits world record with 232* off 145 balls

The 17-year-old became the youngest player to score an international double-hundred.  

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

Amelia Kerr carried her bat, scoring a sumptuous 232 not out off 145 balls as she racked up the highest ever individual score in women's One Day Internationals (ODI), against Ireland Women’s Cricket team in the third ODI at Dublin. Kerr surpassed the 21-year old highest score record of 229* previously held by Belinda Clark, in her record-breaking innings that saw her hit 31 fours and two sixes.

Kerr along with Leigh Kasperek, in at No.3 built a mammoth 295-run partnership, the second highest second-wicket partnership in the Women’s ODIs. Kasperek scored 113 to help New Zealand post their third successive 400-plus score against Ireland in the ODI series. New Zealand scored 440 for three in the first innings after captain Suzie Bates had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Earlier, the New Zealand Women’s cricket team had posted their highest ever total in one-day internationals by scoring an incredible 490 for four against Ireland Women’s cricket team in the first ODI. Skipper Suzie Bates had blasted a 94 -ball 151 at a strike rate of 160. Maddy Green joined the party and score her maiden ODI century with a punching 121-run knock.

New Zealand Women continued their record-breaking run in the second ODI as they thrashed Ireland Women’s team by gigantic 306 runs. Opener Sophie Devine slammed a 59-ball century, guiding New Zealand to their second successive win against the Ireland Women’s cricket team.

Having already won the series with a 2-0 lead, the New Zealand Women’s cricket team eye a  series clean sweep over their Irish counterparts.

Score-
NZW 440/3 (50)
IREW 71-3 (18)  

Ireland Women need 371 runs   

(With agency inputs)

