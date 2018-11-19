हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajaz Patel

New Zealand's Wrecker-in-chief against Pakistan Ajaz Patel has Indian-origins

The 29-year-old finger spinner was named as the man of the match following his excellent bowling spell in the second innings, where he recorded figures of 5/59. 

New Zealand&#039;s Wrecker-in-chief against Pakistan Ajaz Patel has Indian-origins
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel who played a crucial role in the side's unexpected four-run win against Pakistan with an excellent five-wicket haul on his debut in the first test at Abu Dhabi, has Indian origins.

The 29-year-old finger spinner was named as the man of the match following his excellent bowling spell in the second innings where he recorded figures of 5/59. 

Patel was born in Mumbai and shifted to New Zealand as a child, resulting in his ability to interact in Hindi. The left-arm spinner is one of the three cricketers who enjoy Indian origins and were a part of the victorious New Zealand side. 

Jeet Raval, the Kiwi opener hails from Gujarat while fellow spinner Ish Sodhi draws his origins to Ludhiana, Punjab. 

Patel was selected as a replacement for Mitchell Santner in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the test series against Pakistan, following impressive performances in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's domestic tournament. 

The second test between the sides will take place in Dubai between Nov 24-28 with the third test all set to take place in Abu Dhabi again from Dec 3-7.

