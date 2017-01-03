Next BCCI president: Sourav Ganguly is right candidate to replace Anurag Thakur, feels Sunil Gavaskar
After SC sacked Anurag Thakur as BCCI president, the next decision on naming the top administrators is scheduled to be taken on January 19.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court caused a storm in the Indian cricket fraternity by sacking Anurag Thakur as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud took the bold step.
Now that the top post is vacant, the question in everybody's mind is – who will be Thakur's successor.
While several names are doing the rounds, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons Sourav Ganguly is the right candidate for the job.
"BCCI has got a very good bench strength to take up the bigger roles and one name that comes to my mind is Sourav Ganguly," Gavaskar told NDTV.
Throwing his weight behind the Prince of Kolkata, Gavaskar reminded how Dada led the Indian cricket team from the front during a tough period.
"Remember, in 1999-2000 when Indian cricket was gripped by the match fixing saga, Ganguly was given the Indian team captaincy and he turned it around."
While Gopal Subramanium and Fali Nariman were given the responsibilities to suggest names for an interim Committee, the latter opted out today saying he did not want to be part of the exercise since he had represented BCCI as lawyer.
The next decision on naming the top administrators is scheduled to be taken on January 19. RM Lodha is expected to oversee the transition period.
Till then, the two senior vice-presidents of the BCCI will run the Board affairs. Senior-most Vice President of BCCI will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary.
