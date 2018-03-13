Nidahas T20I tri-series: Bangladesh don't have power-hitters like India, says Mahmudullah

Ahead of their match against India in the Nidahas T20I tri-series at Colombo on Wednesday, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted his team doesn't have the same powerhitting resources their neighbours enjoy in limited-over cricket.

India beat Bangladesh convincingly in the second game of the tri-series after Mahmudullah's men could only go as far as 139/8 in their 20 overs. The Tigers improved immensely in their next game against hosts Sri Lanka and chased down 215 to upset the 2014 World T20 champions.

Fuelled by the diminutive Mushfiqur Rahim's 35-ball 72*, it was Bangladesh's highest chase in T20I cricket besides being the fourth highest chase ever in the shortest format of the game.

Be that as it may, Mahmudullah was of the opinion that Bangladesh fall behind in the power-hitting stakes when you compare their batsmen with those of India, and that playing "smart cricket" was the solution for them.

"Before the tri-series we had discussed that we need to develop Bangldesh brand of T20I cricket. We have the skills but we need to be smart.

"We need to be calculating, like which bowlers we can go after. The batsmen need to communicate all the time in that regard. We will do well if we apply.

"To be honest we don't have powerhitters like India and we have to accept that and play own brand of cricket," the 32-year-old told reporters on the eve of the match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

As of now, none of the three teams is certain for the final to be played on March 18 but Bangladesh will do their chances a world of good if they can upset Rohit Sharma's men on Wednesday. The Indian team, meanwhile, will become the first team to qualify for the final if they can keep the Bangladeshis at bay.