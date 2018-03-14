Nidahas T20I tri-series, India vs Bangladesh, 5th game: Where to find Live TV broadcast and online updates

Rohit Sharma's India avenged themselves on the Sri Lankans in the fourth game of the Nidahas T20I tri-series with a six-wicket win in Colombo on Monday, and now another formidable opponent in Bangladesh awaits them in the fifth game of the tri-series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

India had lost the tri-series opener against the hosts on March 6 thanks to Kusal Perera's heroics with the bat. They needed to settle the score and boy did they do it in style.

Manish Pandey (42) and Dinesh Karthik (39) were at the centre of India's chase. In pursuit of 153 in a match reduced to 19-overs per side due to rain, both batsmen added an unbeaten 68 for the fifth wicket to see the team home in 17.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, under the leadership of Mahmudullah, presently are on cloud nine following their record chase against Sri Lanka in the third match of the tri-series. They had lost to India in the second match of the tri-series and there is no doubt they will look to upset Rohit's men on Wednesday. As of now, no team is certain for the final to be played on March 18, thus making the encounter all the more exciting.

Here's how you can keep abreast of all happenings in the match.

Schedule

March 14

Venue

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time

7 pm IST

Live TV broadcast

DSport

Live Score and Updates

Zeenews.com