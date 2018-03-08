Nidahas Trophy 2018: India v/s Bangladesh 2nd T20I: TV channels, time, teams, live streaming and where to watch online

India will be taking on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After suffering a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the opening fixture, this match will be an opportunity for India to get 2 points on the table. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other for the sixth time in a T20 when they come to the field on Thursday.

The tri-nation Nidahas Trophy is being contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested, India is being led by Rohit Sharma. MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the tri-series.

Here's how you can stay hooked to the match:

When and where is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

The Nidahas Trophy India v/s Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on March 8 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I begin?

The 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

The T20I can be watched on DSport. The live coverage will also be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD with Hindi commentary. The live streaming will be available on Jio Tv.

Live Score and Updates

Zeenews.com

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk).

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah(c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Liton Das