Nidahas Trophy T20 Tri-series 2018: Complete Schedule with timings and venue

Sri Lanka will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its independence by organising the Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series with neighbours India and Bangladesh from March 6 to 18.

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all seven matches of the tournament in which each team will play the other twice and the top two at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final.

All the matches will begin at 1900 IST and the tournament opener will be played between India and Sri Lanka.

Here's the complete schedule and timings of the Nidahas Trophy:

Nidahas Trophy Full Schedule 06-Mar 19:00 IST Sri Lanka v/s India 08-Mar 19:00 IST Bangladesh v/s India 10-Mar 19:00 IST Sri Lanka v/s Bangladesh 12-Mar 19:00 IST India v/s Sri Lanka 14-Mar 19:00 IST India v/s Bangladesh 16-Mar 19:00 IST Bangladesh v/s Sri Lanka 18-Mar 19:00 IST Final

