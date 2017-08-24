Ninety foreign players, including retired greats included in draft for South Africa's Global T20 League

New Delhi: The inaugural edition of South Africa's T20 Global League will be held in November-December this year, with a number of foreign players including former greats of the game making themselves available for the tourney.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently scored his maiden T20 century in NatWest T20 Blast, has joined the likes of West Indies marksman Chris Gayle and ex-England star Kevin Pietersen in putting his name forward for all-new T20 competition.

Afridi was joined by another former Pakistan star Misbah-ul-Haq, who recently bid adieu to his cricketing career, while England star Alex Hales pledged his availability along with New Zealand great Brendon McCullum.

The three Australians to have nominated themselves for the league are Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Reardon and recent Australian citizen Johan Botha.

T20 Global League Player Draft International marquee players: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard, Jason Roy.

South African marquee players: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Other foreign players available to be picked by franchises:

Afghanistan: Dawlat Zadran Australia: Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Reardon, Johan Botha

England: Michael Carberry, Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Sam Billings, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, James Vince, Tim Bresnan, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Mark Wood, Monty Panesar, Adil Rashid

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath Ireland: William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, George Dockrell

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe New Zealand: Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeetan Patel

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Butt, Sami Aslam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Umar Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Yasir Shah

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer South Africa (Kolpak players): Marchant de Lange, Hardus Viljoen, Colin Ackermann, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Colin Ingram, Stiaan van Zyl, Dane Vilas, Cameron Delport, Richard Levi

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Munaweera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jeewan Mendis, Ramith Rambukwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Dammika Prasad, Suraj Randiv, Sachithra Senanayake

West Indies: Jonathan Carter, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Danza Hyatt, Jason Mohammed, Devon Thomas, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Ashley Nurse, Veerasammy Permaul, Shane Shillingford

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Vusi Sibanda, Sean Ervine, Elton Chigumbura