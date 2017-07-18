Niroshan Dickwella's stumping controversy leaves Twitter in splits, Graeme Cremer questions third-umpire over not-out call

New Delhi: The third umpire's decision to not give Niroshan Dickwella's out on a stumping attempt by Zimbabwe wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva started a huge controversy.

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer bemoaned a third umpire decision to reprieve Niroshan Dickwella, a move which eased Sri Lanka's record chase in the one-off Test today.

The decision was "tough", said Cremer, whose spin bowling had the hosts in early trouble on the final day before a 121- run partnership between Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne secured Sri Lanka's best-ever run chase of 388.

Dickwella rescued Sri Lanka from a precarious 203-5, but the left-handed batsman's gritty 81 needed plenty of luck.

The wicket keeper-batsman survived a stumping from Sikandar Raza's off-spin on 37 and was then dropped by wicket keeper Regis Chakabva on 63.

The stumping reprieve cost Zimbabwe dearly. It was referred to Indian third umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin, who ruled him not out despite replays showing his toe was on the crease -- a case where the batsman can be given out.

How can you give this Not-out? Ridiculous really. Third umpire should be fined for this. #SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/nUCrMPrMOT — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) July 18, 2017

Crime to give a bad call despite having time and technology. No part of Dickwella's backfoot was inside the crease. Poor, C Shamsuddin. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 18, 2017

Not fair, especially when Dickwella was given not out from this clear stumping when he was in his 40's pic.twitter.com/tuuS8h8tUY — LucasLeiva (@Skhomo23) July 18, 2017

Dickwella gets to his 50 thanks to the shockingly biased umpiring #heshouldbehavingashower — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) July 18, 2017

Much needed breakthrough for ZIM! Been a good knock from Dickwella despite that stumping decision favoring him #SLvZIM — Mir (@Mir_Chilling) July 18, 2017

"From what I saw, I honestly didn't see any doubt why it should be not out, but it's just one of those things," Cremer, who led his side to victory in the one-day series, told reporters.

"I suppose you have technology and it clearly shows ... it's tough when those things go against you when you are trying to win a Test match on the last day," said Cremer who took four for 150.

"We tried hard. We have missed a few opportunities, but I am very proud about the way the guys played," said Cremer, who got nine wickets in the match including his maiden five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka's first innings.

"To win the ODI series and to push them in the Test match taking it to the last day was a very good effort from the boys."

Chasing a victory target of 388 runs, Sri Lanka suffered early jitters before scoring 391/6 in their second innings.

(With PTI inputs)