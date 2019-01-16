No.7 is the perfect spot for Glenn Maxwell: Coach Justin Langer, after quick-fire cameo against India

Australian coach Justin Langer has termed the No.7 position as the perfect batting spot for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, following his quick-fire knock against India in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

Maxwell, who came in to bat at the No.7 position, smashed 48 runs off 37 deliveries, to help Australia post a total of 298 for the loss of 9 wickets.

"I remember the days when Michael Clarke used to bat seven and Michael Hussey used to bat seven," said Langer.

"I used to muck around with Huss saying, 'mate, you have got the best job in the world, you never bat, you get paid a fortune but you never bat because the team is going so well'."

"But when Maxi can come in an put the finishing touches on like he does, for me it's the perfect position," he added.

Maxwell could face only five deliveries in the series-opener, resulting in a lot of criticism over the cricketer being sent down the order.

However, the 30-year-old Australian came to the crease as early as in the 38th over, proving that the No.7 slot was his perfect position, said Langer.

"We haven't had the success we'd like to and we're trying different things. And for me, Maxi, he's probably the best fielder in the world, we love it, it's contagious his energy," he said.

"He has been captain of the (Melbourne) Stars, he has got good leadership qualities as well. So if he can come in and put the finishing touches on like he does, it's always a nervous time for an opposition (when) you still know you you have got a Glenn Maxwell or a Mike Hussey ... coming in down at seven."

"Maxy will be a very important part of our team if we're to win the World Cup. I honestly think, despite the debate, that is his best spot in our team for us at the moment and we'll flick him in (earlier) every now and then when we need a little cameo," concluded Langer.