No assurance that Ashish Nehra will play Delhi T20I, says MSK Prasad

New Delhi: The Team India selection committee on Monday picked the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Veteran seamer Ashish Nehra, who announced that the Delhi T20I will be his last game, was picked but the chief selector MSK Prasad said that there "is no assurance from our side that he's going to play or not."

"We can't say that if he will surely play in the Delhi T20I," Prasad said.

"Whether he is going to play or not, it is clearly the team management and the selector on call, whoever it is. The think tank involved will be taking a call. There is no assurance from our side that he’s going to play or not. It will be decided on that particular day," Prasad told reporters in Mumbai.

Prasad also cleared that the selectors are only looking at the left-arm fast bowler till the New Zealand series.

"We have clearly communicated to the player, i.e Ashish Nehra and to the team management that we are only looking at him till the New Zealand series. If you have seen the pattern with which we have selected the India A players, the same bowlers we have been continuing with for the last one and a half years on all A trips, that means they are very much in line. They have really done well in South Africa, also at home against New Zealand. This message has been clearly communicated and we are very happy that the player also needs to take it in the right spirit that the new generation is coming up," he added.

The Men in Blue were defeated in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The second and must-win ODI for the hosts will be played on Wednesday as the visitors lead the series 1-0.

India begin three-match T20I series from November 1 at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first T20I)