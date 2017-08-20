close
No biscuits in the dressing room, says Sri Lanka team manager’s unique approach to keeping players fit

Gurusinha, who has signed a contract with the team uptill 2019 Cricket World Cup, also shrugged off rumors about his resignation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 09:56
No biscuits in the dressing room, says Sri Lanka team manager’s unique approach to keeping players fit
Reuters

New Delhi: Sri Lanka was abysmal during their Champions Trophy campaign, bowing out of the tournament in the group stage itself. One reason that was found out was fitness and the team did receive an ultimatum ahead of their Zimbabwe series in July. The issue has been still on since then, but Team Manager Asanka Gurusinha has a unique approach to keep the team's fitness woes at bay.

In order to solve the entire issue surrounding team fitness, Gurusinha has banned eating of biscuits in the dressing room.

The news came amid rumours that the team had protested against the ban during the third Test match against India at Pallekele. According to reports on DailyMirror.lk, the manager had got into a sort of fight with few Lankan players about the ban and they went ahead to break a few crockery in protest. However, Gurusinha rubbed off the rumours about the spat.

Gurusinha said, “our physio and trainer are in charge of food at the game and they have banned biscuits in the changing room”.

“The other day there were biscuits in the changing room and I informed the catering staff to take it out as our trainer did not want the players to eat in the changing room”.

“There was absolutely no argument with any players or support staff on this issue. In fact, the players were even not aware that the biscuits were kept in the changing room”, he added.

“When the players heard this rumor, they even called me and told me not to worry and they all know that the news was not true and that they are all behind me”, Gurusinha further added.

Gurusinha, who has signed a contract with the team until 2019 Cricket World Cup also shrugged off rumors about his resignation.

Asanka Gurusinha Sri Lanka cricket team cricket news

