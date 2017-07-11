No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC still deliberating over it: Amitabh Chaudhary

New Delhi: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary has clarified that the Indian board has had no official confirmation about the next Indian cricket coach and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is still deliberating over the decision.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is still deliberating over the decision. There is no final decision on the coach as of now. The members - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman - are discussing the issue," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary told the media here.

"Let's not pull out things that are not true. I would like to dispel the notion that we are trying to avoid meeting you, so I am updating you on that. But I can't determine the exact time as to when the name will come," he added.

Chaudhary further said that the CAC members were in conversation and what the committee will do or abstain from doing is completely their freedom.

"We are very sensitive on the subject," he added.

Earlier, according to multiple media reports, Ravi Shastri was announced as the next coach of the Indian team.

Shastri, who was once of the five candidates interviewed by CAC panel on Monday, is also touted as the front-runner having worked as the Team Director of Indian team from 2014 to 2016.

Besides Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody were interviewed by the CAC.

After the interview process which went on for hours, Sourav Ganguly said that the panel had decided to hold back on the name of the next coach as they wanted to discuss it with skipper Virat Kohli.

In another development, as per a report in The Hindu, Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chairman Vinod Rai asked the BCCI officials to name the coach by Tuesday evening.

(With ANI inputs)