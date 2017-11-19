No dressing room help for Dilruwan Perera, says Sri Lanka

New Delhi: On the fourth day's play between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata Dilruwan Perera was given out LBW by umpire Nigel Llong. As Perera walked back, he looked momentarily at the dressing room before turning around to ask for a review.

The decision on further looking gave him life to continue batting on.

Although the Indian players did not complain, there was speculation, including from television commentators, that he had received advice from the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Sri Lanka cricket board defended Perera after television replays suggested the batsman looked to the dressing room during a delayed review call in the first Test against India.

"Contrary to the assumptions made, there was no 'message from the dressing room' involved in the requested review," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Having mistakenly assumed that Sri Lanka were out of reviews, Dilruwan Perera had turned to leave the field when he heard Rangana Herath inquire from the on-field umpire Nigel Llong if Sri Lanka have any reviews left, to which Mr. Llong answered in the affirmative," the statement added.

"It was then that Dilruwan requested the review," it said.

The incident recalled Australian skipper Steve Smith's infamous "brain fade" moment earlier this year when he looked up to the dressing room while reviewing an on-field call during the Bangalore Test.

While Smith said it was a one-off that happened in the heat of the action, Indian skipper Virat Kohli accused the Aussies of cheating.

Sri Lanka said their players are "respectful and bounden to uphold the rules and regulations of the ICC (International Cricket Council)".

Herath, whose defiant 67 helped the visitors take a 122-run first innings lead, backed his teammate after he was drawn into the drama from the non-striker's end.

"I was asking for a review (from) umpire Nigel Llong, maybe Dilruwan also heard that and after that he asked for it. I did not call him back, I was asking for a review, that`s all," said Herath.

Indian paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar played down the incident, saying that his team players were busier celebrating than looking at Perera.

The visitors are seeking their first Test win on Indian soil in the three-match series.