 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal against Kerala High Court's order to lift life ban on tainted bowler

Sreesanth was banned for life by Indian board for his alleged role in the infamous Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing in 2013. But, a single judge bench of the Kerala High Court lifted the ban last Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 21:52
No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal against Kerala High Court&#039;s order to lift life ban on tainted bowler
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed an appeal to the Division Bench of Kerala High Court which lifted life ban S Sreenanth, thus denying the pacer an immediate return to action.

"Yes, the legal team has studied the Kerala High Court order. The order has been passed by a single judge bench. As per the natural nomenclature, the BCCI has the right to appeal to a larger bench of the Kerala High Court. Therefore, we will be appealing against the overturn of ban at the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.

Sreesanth was banned for life by Indian board for his alleged role in the infamous Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing in 2013. But, a single judge bench of the Kerala High Court lifted the ban last Monday.

Reacting to the decision, the BCCI had said, "The decision of the sessions court to acquit the petitioner from the criminal charges has no impact whatsoever on the decision of the internal disciplinary committee of the BCCI to ban the petitioner from playing cricket tournaments organised by the BCCI and/or its affiliates."

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque set aside all proceedings against the tainted bowler initiated by BCCI. The court had earlier sought the board's stand on the plea by the cricketer.

The right-arm pacer has represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals. He last played for India in a Test match against England at The Oval, in August 2011.

TAGS

SreesanthBCCIKerala High courtIPL spot fixingcricket news

From Zee News

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19
Football

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19

Abhinav Mukund&#039;s powerful message on &#039;colour discrimination&#039; gets Virat Kohli&#039;s support
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Abhinav Mukund's powerful message on 'colour disc...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja likely to be rested; team selection on August 13
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravind...

Didn&#039;t know what to do with leather ball at 20, reveals Umesh Yadav
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Didn't know what to do with leather ball at 20, reveal...

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu remains at 5th, HS Prannoy jumps two place to 15th
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu remains at 5th, HS Prannoy jumps tw...

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR&#039;s Kesrick Williams performs strange celebration in CPL​
cricket

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-owned TKR's Kesrick Williams per...

EPL Club Preview: Arsene Wenger braced for knife-edge 2017-18 season with Arsenal
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL Club Preview: Arsene Wenger braced for knife-edge 2017-...

PKL 2017, Day 12: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas – Where to watch live streaming
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 12: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Be...

FIFA Rankings: Team India drop one spot to 97th, Brazil dethrone Germany as top-ranked side
Football

FIFA Rankings: Team India drop one spot to 97th, Brazil det...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video