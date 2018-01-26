No one blamed pitch when Amla scored 60 runs: Ajinkya Rahane

Johannesburg: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said that no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman Hashim Amla scored 60-odd runs during the first essay.

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early after a long discussion by the match umpires with the respective team captains following the incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet.

"New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch. Everybody talked about how he played," the Mumbai batsman told reporters here.

"I hope Elgar is fine, but I don't think the pitch is too dangerous,'' Rahane said.

What about them bowling short balls to our bowlers. When Ishant, Bhuvi, shami and Bumrah were batting, everyone was bowling bouncers. I don't think it is a dangerous wicket, yes, it is a challenging wicket: Ajinkya Rahane

''I don't know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game," Rahane added.