No one blamed pitch when Amla scored 60 runs: Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said that the Johannesburg pitch is dangerous after Deal Elgar was hit on his helmet while trying to hit a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah.

IANS| Updated: Jan 26, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
Johannesburg: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said that no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman Hashim Amla scored 60-odd runs during the first essay.

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early after a long discussion by the match umpires with the respective team captains following the incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet. 

"New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch. Everybody talked about how he played," the Mumbai batsman told reporters here. 

"I hope Elgar is fine, but I don't think the pitch is too dangerous,'' Rahane said. 

''I don't know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game," Rahane added.

Tags:
Ajinky RahaneIndia vs South AfricaJohannesburg pitchDeal Elgar
