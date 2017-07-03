No place for Indians in Cricket Australia's list of leading ODI players in 2016-17

New Delhi: It would come across as a shock to the fans of the Indian cricket team that not even a single player from the country has been featured in Cricket Australia's list of leading players in the financial year of 2016-17.

Australia vice-captain David Warner, who smashed seven centuries, including a career-best 179 against Pakistan, tops the list of batsmen. He scored 1,323 runs at an average of 63.00 in 22 innings.

The following players complete the list of top 5 ODI batsmen

Joe Root (England)

Innings: 20 | Runs: 1,152 | Average: 67.76 | 100s: 2

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Innings: 22 | Runs: 1,085 | Average: 54.25 | 100s: 3

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Innings: 22 | Runs: 1,080 | Average: 56.84 | 100s: 5

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Innings: 22 | Runs: 1,051 | Average: 47.77 | 100s: 2

India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 931 runs at an average of 93.10 in 16 innings, did not make the cut.

Afghanistan's teenage sensation Rashid Khan leads the pack of top ODI bowlers with 52 scalps. He claimed two five-wicket hauls in 20 innings.

The following players complete the list of top 5 ODI bowlers

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Innings: 21 | Wickets: 42 | Average: 22.66 | 5WI: 2

Adil Rashid (England)

Innings: 19 | Wickets: 39 | Average: 23.23 | 5WI: 1

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Innings: 17 | Wickets: 36 | Average: 21.05 | 5WI: 0

Liam Plunkett (England)

Innings: 19 | Wickets: 36 | Average: 24.50 | 5WI: 0

Dynamic England gloveman Jos Buttler led the list of top wicket-keepers with 35 dismissals that include 29 catches and 6 stumpings in 20 innings.

The following players complete the list of top 3 ODI wicket-keepers

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Innings: 22 | Catches: 26 | Stumpings: 3 | Average: 1.32

Matthew Wade (Australia)

Innings: 22 | Catches: 23 | Stumpings: 1 | Average: 1.09

However, in the list of top Test players in 2016-17, Kohli took second place among batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul also featured in top 10.

Ravichandran Ashwin led the list of top Test bowlers, while Ravindra Jadeja found himself in the second place.

India's wicket-keeper in the longest format of the game, Wriddhiman Saha was named fourth best in the world.