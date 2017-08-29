No word to describe MS Dhoni's influence on me: Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: Ahead of India's fourth ODI match against hosts Sri Lanka, young spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's influence on him, saying that no one judges his bowling better than the former captain.

With the five-match series already in pocket after winning the third match on Sunday, India are likely experiment with the playing XI. And the chances of Kuldeep, who sat out of the first three matchs, is bright.

Talking about Dhoni's influence on him, the 22-year-old told PTI that, "There is no word to describe MS Dhoni's influence on a young bowler like me."

Regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time, Dhoni has helped groom many of India's current players. He stepped down as the captain of India's limited-overs' sides in January. But the 36-year-old still continues to play an pivotal role, that of a leader, in the field.

"If you interact with him, like I have been doing for last six months, there is obviously so much to learn from him. I keep talking to him about my bowling. When I am playing for the team, then also I keep talking to him.

After making his India debut in a Test match against Australia at Dharamsala, in March this year, the Chinaman bowler has played five ODIs taking eight wickets.

Yadav has come to be a prominent feature of the Indian set-up this year. It began with his Test debut at Dharamsala.

"There is no one better than him to judge you because he is watching from behind the wicket and he keeps telling me what I need to. I feel very proud that I am playing with him and very lucky that I could be playing in his 300th game," he added.

On Thursday, Dhoni is set to feature in his 300th ODI.