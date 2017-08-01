Nobody gave us this kind of acknowledgement before ICC Women's World Cup 2017, says Mithali Raj

New Delhi: Skipper of India women's cricket team Mithali Raj and her team, came home to a rousing welcome, after they finished as runners-up at the ICC Women's World Cup in London, last month.

Expressing gratitude towards the grand response in the country to her team's performance, Mithali said that she never expected such a lavish welcome.

"I did not expect that there will be such a reception in India. We lost the match (final) and as a team we were all very sad," she told PTI.

The appreciation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been very nice, she said.

"But, this appreciation and positive feedback, from Prime Minister to the Chief Minister (of Telangana), it's been really nice. Because, all these years, nobody gave us this kind of acknowledgement," she said.

There has been a positive atmosphere for the team with the matches being shown live on television and the social media also playing a role, she said.

"The team also did well in the world cup. Overall I think it was, I wouldn't say, good, because of the result. But, we have created that buzz about women's cricket in India among people. I am only hoping it will be good times from henceforth," Raj added.

The Indian women's cricket team lost to England by nine runs in a nail-biting final.

Raj had on July 12 created a world record by becoming the first player to cross 6,000 runs in the history of women's ODIs during the World Cup match against Australia in Bristol.