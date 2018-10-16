हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
northern districts

Northern Districts' women's cricket team smashes 590/3 in 50 overs

Port Adelaide failed to make an impact in response, folding up for 25 runs in 10.5 overs. 

Northern Districts&#039; women&#039;s cricket team smashes 590/3 in 50 overs
Image Courtesy: Northern Districts

Northern Districts, an Adelaide based women's cricket team registered a massive total of 596 runs after losing just three wickets within 50 overs against opponents Port Adelaide on Sunday. 

Captain Tegan McPharlin led from the front, registering the highest score of 130 runs in 80 deliveries with three other teammates- Tabitha Saville (120 off 56), Darcie Brown (117 not out off 84) and Sam Betts (124 not out off 71) scoring centuries as well. While official confirmation is awaited at this stage, many have termed the final score of 596 as a world record for a district-level cricketing clash in women's cricket.    

They certainly enjoyed unexpected support from an error-prone opposition bowling attack, in an innings comprising of 88 extras, which included 75 wides. 

McPharlin stated that her side never intended to register a score of such magnitude, with the sole intention of playing proper cricketing shots at every stage. "It's pretty unreal to make a total like that. At the time, we weren't chasing any records or trying to set any benchmarks in that way. We were just playing cricket shots," 

"The runs just kept piling on. There were only three sixes hit for the entire day for us. It just shows that we were willing to run between the wickets and hit along the ground and actually play proper cricket. It's pretty cool that, at the end of the day, we potentially have a world record," she added. 

Port Adelaide failed to make an impact in response, folding up for 25 runs in 10.5 overs. 

The highest International score in a 50-over clash was recently set by the New Zealand women's cricket team which scored 490 runs against Ireland.      

Tags:
northern districtsTegan McPharlinTabitha SavilleDarcie BrownSam Betts

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close