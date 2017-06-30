Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor reveals why she feared batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is treated like God by Indian cricket fans, was nothing less than a nightmare for bowlers across the globe.

The only batsman to have 100 international centuries under his belt, the Master Blaster gave nightmares even to the legendary Shane Warne, who confessed the fact after being at the receiving end on numerous occasions.

The Mumbai batsman, who made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989, had the ability to stop time in a country obsessed with cricket. Indian fans waited with bated breath and even the atheists began to pray when Tendulkar entered his nineties.

While Tendulkar was at crease, even the traffic jams were no more to be seen as the entire country was glued to the television.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor revealed how Tendulkar's batting had a huge affect on the TRPs of her shows.

“Every time I put up a new show on air, I hope it’s not cricket season. Because I used to know when Sachin used to play, as you could see the TRPs of my show. I used to ask ‘what happened’, and got the answer ‘oh Sachin played’. That was the only time they used to get affected. It was the same even during ‘Kyunki…’ and ‘Kahaani…’ times.”

Ekta was in the capital to promote her upcoming show "Kundali Bhagya", which is a spin-off of Zee TV's popular daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya", said the new serial will be her ode to the world of cricket.