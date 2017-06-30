close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor reveals why she feared batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor revealed how Tendulkar's batting had a huge affect on the TRPs of her shows.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:29
Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor reveals why she feared batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is treated like God by Indian cricket fans, was nothing less than a nightmare for bowlers across the globe.

The only batsman to have 100 international centuries under his belt, the Master Blaster gave nightmares even to the legendary Shane Warne, who confessed the fact after being at the receiving end on numerous occasions.

The Mumbai batsman, who made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989, had the ability to stop time in a country obsessed with cricket. Indian fans waited with bated breath and even the atheists began to pray when Tendulkar entered his nineties.

While Tendulkar was at crease, even the traffic jams were no more to be seen as the entire country was glued to the television.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor revealed how Tendulkar's batting had a huge affect on the TRPs of her shows.

“Every time I put up a new show on air, I hope it’s not cricket season. Because I used to know when Sachin used to play, as you could see the TRPs of my show. I used to ask ‘what happened’, and got the answer ‘oh Sachin played’. That was the only time they used to get affected. It was the same even during ‘Kyunki…’ and ‘Kahaani…’ times.”

Ekta was in the capital to promote her upcoming show "Kundali Bhagya", which is a spin-off of Zee TV's popular daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya", said the new serial will be her ode to the world of cricket.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarEkta KapoorMaster BlasterShane WarneIndian cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undisclosed club record fee
Football

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undis...

India&#039;s next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working with a foreign candidate as Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement?
cricket

India's next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working wit...

Joe Root says ready to lead after bedding in under Alastair Cook
cricket

Joe Root says ready to lead after bedding in under Alastair...

Ravi Shastri has different aura than that of Anil Kumble, it&#039;s their individuality, says Shikhar Dhawan
cricket

Ravi Shastri has different aura than that of Anil Kumble, i...

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi&#039;s wedding bash
Football

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi's wedd...

Virender Sehwag&#039;s brilliant post praising Indian soldiers will leave you teary-eyed
cricket

Virender Sehwag's brilliant post praising Indian soldi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video