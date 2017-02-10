close
Not on roof but out of the stadium! Watch Travis Birt hit three monstrous sixes to Clint McKay

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 10:52
New Delhi: The Big Bash League has always produced some scintillating cricketing action always but very few have seen the video of Travis Birt hitting monstrous sixes to Clint McKay.

The hits were so huge that one of the sixes crossed the entire stadium.

Watch video and judge the hits yourself:-

First Ball – Six!

Second Ball – No Ball, Six!

Third Ball – No Ball, Six!

Which hit did you like more?

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 10:50

