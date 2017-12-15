Nothing is finalised: BCCI on cricketers' salary hike

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary CK Khanna on Friday revealed that nothing has been finalised on the possible pay hike of the Indian cricketers.

The cricketers are expected to get a huge hike in pay, with the salaries of big players as well as domestic cricketers likely to double in the upcoming season.

It is learned that the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is looking forward to add Rs 200 crore to their existing corpus of Rs 180 crore in this season in order to meet the wage demands of the next season.

Talking about the development in the matter, Khanna told ANI that everything is still under discussion while insisting that the draft proposal would be discussed with BCCI Finance Committee and in Special General Meeting (SGM).

"Everything is still under discussion. Nothing is finalised. There are chances of having another set of meetings over pay hike proposal. As of now, BCCI acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry is working on draft proposal. It will be discussed in BCCI Finance Committee and in SGM," he said.

Last month, ahead of the Delhi Test against Sri Lanka, Indian captain Virat Kohli, wicket-keeper batsman and former skipper MS Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri met Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai to discuss pay hike.

As per the contract, which expired on September 30, Grade A players were paid Rs 2 crores per annum. Grade B and Grade C players drew Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

The team management had approached Rai to have a proper dialogue before the BCCI finalises annual contracts.

As per reports, the players have been demanding a hike in their salaries since the BCCI`s revenue has increased following the recent USD 2.5 billion Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast deal with Star India.

