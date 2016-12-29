Nothing wrong with my game, will do everything to regain India place: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: Celebrated all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that he is confident of regaining his India place soon.

Yuvraj, 35, said he still "have few more years of cricket left" in him, and promised to "do all it takes to get back into the side win games for India."

"I am training hard and have the confidence of getting the runs. I feel I still have a lot to offer, and I will do my best to regain my place in the side. I will do all that I can to get the call from the selectors, and take it from there," he told Sportstar.

Yuvraj said that it's been a mixed year for him on the field, but felt that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a "big moment."

"It has been a mixed sort of year. I started 2016 on a good note by getting back into the Indian T20 side, but got injured at a very crucial juncture during the World T20 game against Australia at Mohali. I had to miss a few IPL games as well. But, then, we (Hyderabad Sunrisers) had a great season and won the tournament, he added.

He also scored some big score in domestic cricket, scoring close to 700 runs in five matches.

The Punjab skipper scored 177 against Madhya Pradesh at Rohtak and 260 against Baroda in Delhi in their Ranji Trophy matches.

"...before taking a break for my wedding, I had a very good run and got close to 700 runs in five matches. So that’s very satisfying. My job is to get on the ground and get runs. I loved my knock at Lahli (against Madhya Pradesh) where I made runs on a challenging pitch. I was hit all over but the runs I made could not have been more precious. It told me that there was nothing wrong with my cricket.

Yuvraj has not played for India since the ICC World Twenty20 early this year. He got married to Hazel Keech in a two-leg wedding, first on November 30 at Fatehgarh Sahib near Chandigarh and on December 2 in Goa.