Now, BCCI to move ICC panel, seek legal cost of compensation case from PCB

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) dismissed the compensation claim of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now decided to move the dispute panel. According to news agency ANI, the BCCI will move the panel in a bid to recover its legal cost from the PCB.

In a statement released after the ICC’s decision to dismiss PCB’s claim for compensation worth Rs 447 crore from the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators thanks the ICC and the members of the international cricketing body’s dispute panel.

“BCCI will now move the Dispute Panel to recover its legal cost from the PCB. Committee of Administrators would like to thank ICC, learned members of the Dispute Panel,” said the statement released by the Committee of Administrators.

The PCB had demanded a compensation of Rs 447 crore from the BCCI over the latter allegedly not following an agreement concerning bilateral series between the two teams. Following the hearing, which lasted three days, the Dispute Panel of the ICC decided to dismiss the claim filed by the PCB.

The ICC panel also said that its ruling in the case was non-appealable, leaving no further scope for the PCB.

Reacting to the decision of the ICC panel, the PCB said that it was “disappointing”. The PCB also said that it would decide on future course of action after consulting all stakeholders.

Pakistan’s cricket body had previously alleged that the agreement signed in April 2014 for organising bilateral tournaments was not adhered to by the BCCI. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed promised six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and had the ability to emerge as an extremely rewarding option financially for the PCB.

The BCCI, in its argument, said that the contract was not legally binding, alleging that the PCB had not adhered to the 'Big Three' revenue model, which ensured bigger profit for India, Australia and England, said a report in Pakistan-based Dawn News.