Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights

New Delhi: Star India emerged as the highest bidder for the TV and digital content rights for the Indian Premier League in the country with a bid of Rs. 16,347.50 crores.

Twitter users had a field day after auction result was announced. While some were surprised at amount of the money involved, some were talking wondering how the new broadcasting experience would be - and of course they were talking about Sooryavansham.

Star Sports bags the #IPLmediaRights . Meanwhile, Sony Max retains the rights of Sooryavansham. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 4, 2017

Star Sports Wins #IPLMediaRights. Good News. Now Sony Can Play #Sooryavansham Without Any Disturbance. Aur Kitne Acche Din Chahiye? — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 4, 2017

Congo to all the #sooryavansham fans,You're problem now solve,Now you watch continuously sooryavansham for 12 months on max.#iplmediarights — Rathod Sandip (@ImSR_07_18) September 4, 2017

Now that Star has #iplmediarights I can relax and watch Heera Thakur help Radha crack IAS again & again..#IPLrights #Sooryavansham — Asheesh (@asheeshshukla12) September 4, 2017

Star Sports - Sony, we won #IPLMediaRights..

Sony Max -#Sooryavansham is forever Dude !! — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) September 4, 2017

The overall combined bid was Rs 15,819.54 crores. The winning bid will allow Star India to air content on their properties for a period of five years (2018-2022).

Previously, Sony held the broadcast rights in the country while Star India held the digital media rights. Even by conservative estimates, BCCI were expecting to make a windfall of Rs 12,000 – 14,000 crore which would help not just the board’s coffers but also that of the IPL franchises with this pool further divided among the eight franchises.