Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights

In 2008, with a bid of 8200 crore, Sony Pictures Network had won the IPL media rights for a duration of 10 years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 15:26
Now watch &#039;Sooryavansham&#039; all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights

New Delhi: Star India emerged as the highest bidder for the TV and digital content rights for the Indian Premier League in the country with a bid of Rs. 16,347.50 crores. 

Twitter users had a field day after auction result was announced. While some were surprised at amount of the money involved, some were talking wondering how the new broadcasting experience would be - and of course they were talking about Sooryavansham.

See some of the best tweets here:

The overall combined bid was Rs 15,819.54 crores. The winning bid will allow Star India to air content on their properties for a period of five years (2018-2022).

Previously, Sony held the broadcast rights in the country while Star India held the digital media rights. Even by conservative estimates, BCCI were expecting to make a windfall of Rs 12,000 – 14,000 crore which would help not just the board’s coffers but also that of the IPL franchises with this pool further divided among the eight franchises.

