Now watch 'Sooryavansham' all day! Twitter reacts as Star India bags IPL media rights
In 2008, with a bid of 8200 crore, Sony Pictures Network had won the IPL media rights for a duration of 10 years.
New Delhi: Star India emerged as the highest bidder for the TV and digital content rights for the Indian Premier League in the country with a bid of Rs. 16,347.50 crores.
Twitter users had a field day after auction result was announced. While some were surprised at amount of the money involved, some were talking wondering how the new broadcasting experience would be - and of course they were talking about Sooryavansham.
Sooryavansham IPL #iplmediarights
— Vedant (@vedant_6) September 4, 2017
Now we will get to see more of #Sooryavansham #Nayak #Hum77Hain on #SETMAX #IPL #iplmediarights #IPLrights
Pls save our souls
— Manish (@m_darak) September 4, 2017
Sooryavansham fans. #IPLMediaRights pic.twitter.com/TwWzGgNEJN
— Lamengineer (@Lamengineer) September 4, 2017
Star Sports bags the #IPLmediaRights . Meanwhile, Sony Max retains the rights of Sooryavansham.
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 4, 2017
#IPLMediaRights
Now @SonyMAX @Sony can broadcast sooryawanshiyam peacefully
— Asjadullah Khan (@AsjadullahKhan5) September 4, 2017
Star Sports Wins #IPLMediaRights. Good News. Now Sony Can Play #Sooryavansham Without Any Disturbance. Aur Kitne Acche Din Chahiye?
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 4, 2017
Congo to all the #sooryavansham fans,You're problem now solve,Now you watch continuously sooryavansham for 12 months on max.#iplmediarights
— Rathod Sandip (@ImSR_07_18) September 4, 2017
Sony Max right now!#iplmediarights #IPL #sooryavansham pic.twitter.com/gAoRBlVjfL
— Cric Lama (@Cric_Lama) September 4, 2017
Now that Star has #iplmediarights I can relax and watch Heera Thakur help Radha crack IAS again & again..#IPLrights #Sooryavansham
— Asheesh (@asheeshshukla12) September 4, 2017
Star Sports - Sony, we won #IPLMediaRights..
Sony Max -#Sooryavansham is forever Dude !!
— CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) September 4, 2017
When #Sooryavansham excites you more than #IPL #IPLRights #IPL2018 #IPLMediaRights #Suryavansham @SonyTV @SonyMAX #SonyTV #SETMAX pic.twitter.com/g9eHNMctZB
— Web Talkies (@thewebtalkies) September 4, 2017
Meanwhile Hira Thakur renewed his bus permits for 5 years. #iplmediarights #sooryavansham @StarSportsIndia #ipl #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/30pqtMI4kA
— Nilesh Sunil Patil (@N4Neels) September 4, 2017
Wooohoo! #Sooryavansham on repeat mode all day on @SonyMax now https://t.co/kJhXkBfKnv via @scroll_in
— Supreet Kini (@SupreetKini) September 4, 2017
The overall combined bid was Rs 15,819.54 crores. The winning bid will allow Star India to air content on their properties for a period of five years (2018-2022).
Previously, Sony held the broadcast rights in the country while Star India held the digital media rights. Even by conservative estimates, BCCI were expecting to make a windfall of Rs 12,000 – 14,000 crore which would help not just the board’s coffers but also that of the IPL franchises with this pool further divided among the eight franchises.