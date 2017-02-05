NZ vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult guide Kiwis to 24-run victory as black-caps clinch series 2-0

Hamilton : Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor scored a stunning hundred before bowlers came to fore as they defeated Australia by 24 runs here at a thrilling encounter played at the Seddon Park on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 282, Australia were bundled out for 257 in 47 overs and eventually lost the Chappell-Hadlee series 0-2.The score set by the hosts was about-par and at 44/0, the Aussies seemed to be on course.

However, their boat sank when Marcus Stoinis holed out to leave the tail-enders needing 84 off 65 balls.

But Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins made 31 from a pair of Mitchell Santner overs and raised hopes of a miraculous victory for the visitors, but the task proved to be a little too much as Aussies eventually lost the match by 24 runs.

But New Zealand pacer Trent Boult scalped two wickets in an over - eighth of the innings - and then skipper Kane Williamson`s spell graduated into Australia`s doom.

Aaron Finch (57), Australia`s stand-in skipper, was the top scorer for his side, Travis Head (53) and Marcus Stoinis (42).For the Black Caps, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets each, while James Neesham and Williamson scalped one-one each.

Earlier, Taylor`s 107, his 16th ODI century which also equalled Nathan Astle`s record for most one-day hundreds for New Zealand, helped his side to post 281, a target which could have been much more considering they were 162 for 2 at the 30-over mark.

But a steady flow of wickets limited them to 119 runs from the final 20 overs.Apart from Taylor, opener Dean Brownlie contributed significant 63 runs.

Not to forget some power hitting towards the end as Santner and Tim Southee plundered 30 runs from the final two overs to lift the total to 281 for 9.

Earlier, the host had squeezed out a six-run win over its opponent at Eden Park on Monday, negating Marcus Stoinis`s brilliant effort, where he hit an unbeaten 146 off 117 balls batting at No. 7.

But with the second match in Napier was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday. New Zealand wrapped up an eighth consecutive bilateral one-day series win at home. They move up the third spot on the ICC ODI Rankings.