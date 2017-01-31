NZ vs AUS: Martin Guptill ruled out of second ODI against Australia due to hamstring injury

Wellington: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will miss the second one-day international against Australia because of a hamstring twinge, team officials said Tuesday.

Guptill was one of the best Black Caps performers in the opening match of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy on Monday in Auckland, scoring 61 as New Zealand posted a six-run win.

Coach Mike Hesson said Guptill had suffered a minor hamstring strain while fielding and would sit out the next match in Napier as a precaution.

"After being monitored over the last 24 hours it`s become apparent he won`t quite be ready for Napier," Hesson said.

"He`ll remain with the team and we`ll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."

Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie, who last played for New Zealand in December 2014, has been called in as a replacement.