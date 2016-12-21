ODI series loss against Australia, loss in ICC WT20 two setbacks in what was a great year: Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian cricket team might have ended the year on a high note, but Test skipper Virat Kohli has not forgotten the tough phases of this year.

Soon after India defeated England by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 75 runs, Kohli addressed a press conference where he said that it was an honour for him to be a part of a team which was in such tremendous form in 2016.

Under Kohli's captaincy, Indian Test team displayed a brilliant show in 2016 where they didn't lose a single Test. India played 12 Tests in 2016 under Kohli's captaincy. In the process, India defeated West Indies 2-0 (4-match series), New Zealand 3-0 (whitewash) and England 4-0 (five-match series).

The skipper was himself on a record-shattering spree, where he became the first Indian Test skipper to lead a side to five successive series wins and also slammed three double centuries in 2016.

While recalling the fabulous year, Kohli also pointed out the two setbacks for the Indian team which came in limited-overs cricket – ODI series loss against Australia in January and the loss against West Indies in semi-final of ICC World Twenty20.

In the five-match ODI series, Australia defeated India 4-1, the lone victory coming in the final ODI, where Manish Pandey slammed a maiden century to pull off a spectacular win for the team.

In the World T20, which was hosted by India this year, India suffered a heartbreaking loss against Darren Sammy's team in the semis, a match which MS Dhoni & Co lost by seven wickets. In that match, Kohli scored unbeaten 89 runs off just 47 balls but the knock went in vain.