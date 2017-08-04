Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James Anderson

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 18:09
Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The Lancashire Cricket Club have renamed the Pavilion End at Old Trafford cricket ground in honour of pacer James Anderson, the highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket. 

A ceremony to took place before the play began on Friday in the fourth Test against South Africa.

The honour is certainly one of the biggest achievements in the career for the right-arm pacer, who is regarded as arguably the best seam and swing bowlers in English conditions. 

Anderson needs only 20 more scalps to become first Englishman to achieve the feat of claiming 500 Test wickets - a feat that is expected to be completed during this English summer when they are playing South Africa and then the West Indies.

The Burnley-born bowler said he was "blown away" by the club's gesture.

"To have this happen when I'm still playing and potentially bowling from that end is a bit surreal," he added.

"It is something that usually happens when people have stopped playing or are further down the line. It is just an amazing honour."

Another Lancashire bowling great, Brian Statham, already has an end named after him at the ground.

TAGS

James AndersonEngland cricketJames Anderson End

