On Ian Chappell's 'improve game or stay at home' remark: Here's how senior Pakistani cricketers reacted

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell recently made headlines for his controversial remark, where he slammed the Pakistani cricket team for yet another debacle in a Test series Down Under.

Criticising Pakistan for their inability to play competitive cricket in a recently concluded Test series on Australian soil, the 73-year-old said that Cricket Australia must stop inviting Pakistan for tournaments unless they improve their performance.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell, who feels Pakistan’s poor fielding at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was a sign of things to come in the rest of the series, told ESPN.

Veteran Pakistani cricketers reacted strongly to Chappel's comments. Here's what they said.

Misbah-ul-Haq:

Writing in his column for cricket.com.au, Misbah lashed out at Chappell and said, "I noted some very harsh comments from Ian Chappell about my place in the team, my leadership and about whether Pakistan should have toured Australia."

"I believe those comments were uncalled for and unbecoming to someone who has a vast experience of playing and watching cricket. The comments do not make any sense or suit a cricketer of his stature."

Hitting out at Chappel's remarks, the 42-year-old reminded him of Australia's poor performance while touring abroad.

"Then Australia lost the one-day international series 0-5 in South Africa. In the recent past they have been whitewashed by us in the UAE and in India. If we apply Chappell's comments to Australia, does that mean if they continue to get whitewashed on the subcontinent on a regular basis then they should also not travel there?"

Shoaib Akhtar:

Reacting to his comments, Akhtar tweeted from his official account, "Pak lacked grit: Chappell. I agree but not comin 2 Australia no remedy. England never won World Cup but doesn't mean dey shudn't participate."

"Agree partially wid @ianchappelli dat Pakistan lacked grit but the same team drew 2-2 vs England less dan an year ago," Akhtar said.

Shahid Afridi:

Soon after losing the test series 0-3, Pakistan's ODI campaign also started on a bad note with a 92-run loss in the first ODI. However, the team bounced back strongly to register a six-wicket win in the second ODI to level series.

Swashbuckling right-hander Afridi was full of praise for the team and he even taunted Chappell by tweeting, "Shabash Pakistan, great captaincy and inns Hafeez, Well done JK, Malik, Did you watch Ian Chappell?"

The third ODI is scheduled to be played on January 19 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth.