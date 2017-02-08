On Kevin Pietersen's unceremonious sacking: I wish it was done differently, says Alastair Cook

New Delhi: Soon after stepping down as the skipper of England's Test squad, Alastair Cook has finally spoken on the sacking of Kevin Pietersen.

The flamboyant left-hander, who won 24 out of the 59 Tests he lead the team in, said even though he was a part of the panel that took the decision, he wished it could have been done in a different manner.

"I do wish it was done differently. Obviously I was part of the team that made that decision (about Pietersen)," Cook, who was accused by Pietersen of being a "company man", said.

"There were certain times in 2014 when it did feel as if I was the only one who made that decision. I did bear the brunt of it and my wife saw a lot of it. Without her and her family and my family I would not have lasted as long as I did."

Soon after England were thrashed 0-5 by Australia in 2014, Pietersen was sacked by the team management with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss citing a "massive trust issue" with the right-hander.

While he was contemplating stepping down in 2014, in what was a tough year for him and the team, Cook said a turning point came in the second test against India in 2014 having lost the first test at Lord`s.

"The reception I got at Southampton in 2014 when things were as tough as it got, that was a special moment that kept me in the job," he said of the win in which he scored 95 and 70.

While the name of Cook's successor is yet to be announced, the left-hander has thrown his weight behind Joe Root, who is the favourite to be appointed as the new skipper.

"He would do a very good job. He obviously has something about him to bat the way he does," he said. "He has a huge amount of respect in the dressing room."