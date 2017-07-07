On MS Dhoni's 36th birthday, Yuvraj Singh wishes former skipper with a special wish on Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shares a great camaraderie with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Yuvi, who is senior to the wicketkeeper batsman, played a crucial role in all the ICC tournaments India played under Dhoni and the two are known to be good friends both on and off the field.

On Dhoni's 36th birthday, Yuvraj, who has been involved in several match-winning partnerships with Mahi in the past, took to Twitter to congratulate him on his special day.

"Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @msdhoni have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you #happybirthday #cakesmash," the left-hander tweeted.

Wishes poured in from all corners for Dhoni, who remains to be the only captain in world cricket to have won all ICC tournaments.

Happy Birthday to a legend of the game @msdhoni .Thank you for all that you have done and wish you the best in life.#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/YWExIXz9rH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2017

After stepping down as India's limited-overs skipper in January earlier this year, Dhoni continues to represent the Men in Blue as a wicketkeeper batsman. The bowlers, and even skipper Virat Kohli, are often seen taking valuable inputs from Dhoni during matches.