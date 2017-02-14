On 'other Men in Blue' tag: Why term us as ‘other’ when we wear same blue jersey? Asks skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy

New Delhi: Indian blind cricket team made the entire country proud when they defeated Pakistan to defend the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. Led by Ajay Kumar Reddy, the Indian team chased down a stiff 198-run target by losing just one wicket.

As wishes poured in from all corners, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate the Men in Blue.

"Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people," Viru tweeted.

Congratulations to our #OtherMenInBlue on winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. They have lit up smiles for a billion people. pic.twitter.com/sEZiz2mXxU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

However, Sehwag referring to the Indian team as the other Men in Blue did not go too well with some of his fans who said members of India's blind cricket team should also be called Men in Blue.

Reacting to Sehwag's tweet, Indian skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy told indianexpress.com “We wear the same blue jersey, represent the same tri-colour and play with equal pride and passion then why term us as ‘other’? It is appreciable that he congratulated us but then we are no others”, he said and added, “We too are the men in blue”.

India were defeated by Pakistan in the group stage – their only loss in the tournament, but it did not put them under pressure as they registered a comprehensive win.

Reddy said he was confident of pulling off victory against Pakistan.

“I was confident that my team would be able to pull this victory off. We did it in 2012 and I think this gave us a psychological edge over them. A loss in the group stage served us a wake up call as were trying different combinations and actually got us to execute our plans better in the finals.”

Reddy, who scored 43 runs in the summit clash, was involved in a brilliant match-winning 110-run stand with opener Prakash Jayaramaiah, who remained unbeaten on 99.