On Ravichandran Ashwin's historic day, Virender Sehwag compares offie with 'Aaloo ki Sabji'

New Delhi: December 22nd came with a double individual accolade for star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he sweaped ICC Test Player of the year and Cricketer of the Year awards for the year 2016.

He hence became the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year.

Presently ranked No. 1 in ICC Test rankings, Ashwin said "It's a bit overwhelming and it is yet to sink in completely. At the same time I was expecting to land one but to end up with two awards was extremely special." To be bracketed alongside Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar is indeed a matter of great pride."

"I want to dedicate this award to my family who have been a pillar of strength. And not to forget all my teammates and coach Anil Kumble who push me to give my best with their support and guidance," the Chennai-born all-rounder further added.

Witnessing such a historic day for Ashwin and indeed for Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag unleashed another epic tweet, relating Ashwin's ablity to adjust in all situation with that of 'Aaloo ki Sabji'.

Badhai Ho @ashwinravi99 ,

ICC Cricketer of the Year .

Adjusting in all situations like Aaloo ki Sabji. #AshwinRocks — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 22, 2016

Be it Tests, ODIs or T20s, Ashwin has been India's go-to bowler no matter what the pedigree of the opposition is and Viru, once again nailed this aspect of the Indian offie with his tweet.