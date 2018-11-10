हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC World T20 2018

One of the best: New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite hails Harmanpreet Kaur's knock

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite hailed Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 103 comprising of seven boundaries and eight sixes as "One of the best" innings she had witnessed following India's 34-run win against the Kiwis in the ICC World T20 2018 on Friday. 

Kaur opted to bat first after winning the toss, went on to score 103 runs off 51 deliveries in a knock comprising of seven boundaries and eight sixes, setting the stage for a competitive total of 194. 

"It's one of the best," said Satterthwaite. "Obviously, I've been fortunate enough to see some pretty special innings from the likes of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine. I'd say it was right up there. Her striking was outstanding and her ability to clear the boundary is something that's pretty unique in a way."

"We know she's very good at hitting over cover. Obviously she's got her big side shots as well. She's got a pretty all-around game and it makes it obviously difficult to bowl to her if you don't get it right."

At the same time, she also admitted that the New Zealand bowling attack had failed to execute their plans effectively, making it all the more difficult for the side. 

"Disappointing thing to me is that we weren't executing our bowling (plans). It just makes it difficult to bowl against someone who is in form like that," said Satterthwaite. 

"To a certain extent I don't think we adjusted well enough. We talked about how she likes to play. I've obviously played with her in England. I've certainly seen how she can hit the ball. We talked about what was required, but like I said, I don't think we executed it a lot of the time."

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next clash on Sunday while New Zealand face off against Australia on November 14. 

