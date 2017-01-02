One of the best run outs ever! Watch Perth Scorchers' Sam Whiteman pulls off a stunner
Whiteman, only had one stump to aim at, dismissed Cummins with a direct hit from distance.
New Delhi: BBL 2016 has produced some scintillating peices of work when it comes to batting, bowling and even fielding. The latest artwork to this big collection is Perth Scorchers 'keeper Sam Whiteman's incredible run out to dismiss Sydney Thunders' Pat Cummins.
As soon as Cummins had hit the ball towards square leg, wicket keeper Whiteman rushed to collect the ball and threw down the wickets with just one stump to aim at.
To everyone's surprise, the ball was right on target and Thunders batsman Pat Cummins was dismissed for 39.
WATCH: Biggest six of all time: Chris Lynn biggie lands on stadium roof
WOW! Sam Whiteman, that is incredible fielding! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/9H3OFidYgT
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2017
“I was pretty surprised it hit the stumps, from my view it looked like it was going to miss.” Said Whiteman in post-match interview.
