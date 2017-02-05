'One of the best' Virat Kohli has a very effective style of captaincy, says Brian Lara

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best players around in cricket at the moment and he is probably destined to become a world class captain as well in time time to come. Now, West Indian cricketing icon Brian Lara has also heaped praise on Kohli, calling him one of the best of current generation.

In an interview with TOI, Lara said, "Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in contemporary cricket and has his own style of batting. I am not the kind to rate players or compare him with anyone. Even in captaincy, he has his own style, which is proving to be very effective."

While many present and former greats of the game have already given their vote of confidence to Kohli, it is always positive to hear the same from one of the legends of the game.

Lara also gave his good friend Sachin Tendulkar due credit for passing on a legacy to young talented Indian cricketers.

"One should remember the impetus provided by the great Sachin (Tendulkar) while at his peak. He passed on a rich legacy to highly talented youngsters and they are ready to take on the world now," Lara said on Tendulkar.

Kohli's name nowadays has become synonymous with Tendulkar's and it is only a matter of time before the former establishes himself an all-time great rather than just a modern great.