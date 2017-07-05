close
Only former cricketers can become Indian team managers: Reports

To be able to become the manager of the Indian cricket team, one would need to be at least a First-class cricketer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 13:06
Only former cricketers can become Indian team managers: Reports
PTI

New Delhi: In a new development in the team management of Indian cricket, if reports in the media are to be believed, one would have to be at least a First-class cricketer to become a manager with the national team. Earlier, a BCCI official could be appointed as a team manager but that practice will come to cease.

This will take effect soon as the BCCI will be inviting applications for the post of the manager of the Indian team shortly.

"Only cricketers can become managers, cricketers who have played First-class or international cricket," said BCCI sources to Indian Express, "We discussed whether members who have done a good job in the past should be allowed to take part in the application process. However, we felt having cricketers as managers will help because they can understand what players’ needs are."

The sources further added, "Those cricketers who are having any post in associations can apply but will have to give up their post once picked."

It is a welcome step considering that the BCCI has often received flak for having those officials take charge on team tours who do not have much to do with cricket outside of holding ad-hoc posts.

One must remember that the role of a manager is critical. If only one could recollect the infamous tour of Australia in 2007-08 when the Monkeygate scandal captured first page headlines and primetime bulletin slots. The then manager Chetan Chauhan, also a former cricketer, handled the controversies on tour with grace and calm, providing the then captain Anil Kumble the much-needed support.

BCCIindian cricket teamAnil KumbleChetan Chauhancricket news

