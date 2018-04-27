Orange and Purple Caps see no movement on Matchday 20 of IPL 2018

Ambati Rayudu (283 runs in six matches for CSK) and Mayank Markande (10 wickets in six matches for MI) retained their Orange and Purple Caps respectively on Matchday 20 of IPL 2018.

KXIP's Ankit Rajpoot took 5/14 for this season's best bowling figures against Hyderabad on Thursday but fell three wickets short of Markande's overall tally. Rashid Khan of Hyderabad took 3/19 to stay just one wicket behind Markande along with Trent Boult (DD), Umesh Yadav (RCB), Siddarth Kaul (SRH) and Andrew Tye (KXIP).

Punjab's Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle were in the frame to overtake Rayudu but they departed for 32 and 23 respectively to stay behind the Chennai batsman and AB de Villiers of Bangalore (280 runs in six games). Rahul took his tally to 268 in seven matches, while Gayle took his to 252 in four games.

Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson departed for a duck and stayed fourth in the run-getters' list with 259 in seven games.

Talking about the match, Punjab went from 55 for 0 to 119 all out in 19.2 overs to taste a humiliating defeat at the hands of Hyderabad.

Chasing a paltry 133 to win on a terribly slow wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, when Punjab openers Rahul and Gayle took the team past the 50-run mark it appeared it was their match to lose.

Afghanistan star Rashid then removed Rahul for 32 and shortly after Basil Thampi got the better of Gayle (23). The complexion of the match changed dramatically following these two wickets. Punjab lost their last eight wickets for just 62 runs to concede the contest in an incredible way.

Rashid was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers with 3/19. Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, and Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with two wickets each to script a famous win for the hosts.