Organising ICC World T20 at Eden Gardens was lifetime experience, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former India skipper and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that organising the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 matches at the Eden Gardens was a lifetime experience.

"I may have played 400-plus matches but I must say hosting a world tournament is a lifetime experience and an eyeopener," Ganguly said at the CAB annual awards ceremony.

Ganguly hailed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her help as the WT20 game between India and Pakistan was shifted to the iconic venue in Kolkata following protests in Dharamshala.

Ganguly said, "I thank Mamata Banerjee for her help during the India Pakistan World T20 game. It was shifted from Dharamsala and we had 45 minutes to confirm whether the Eden Gardens can host the game or not."

"She (Mamata) was in a meeting in some district and I called her to pass on the message that if we don't get back to the ICC within the next 45 minutes, the game could go to Mohali or any place close to Dharamsala."

The Eden Gardens hosted five matches of last year's T20 World Cup, including the final, where West Indies beat England.

At the same function Jhulan Goswami was felicitated for her incredible run during the recently-concluded 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

Talking about her Ganguly said, "I still very much remember the World Cup final on Sunday. The last time my mother watched a cricket match was when I played, and the next time was when you played."

"She was sitting next to me and saying I hope Jhulan wins the World Cup. Nevertheless you will have another opportunity in the Women's World Twenty20 (next year)," he added.

"What a remarkable achievement. You have put women's cricket in the map," Ganguly concluded.